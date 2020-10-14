‘The Book of Life’ Director Jorge Gutierrez Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

Jorge Gutierrez is expanding his relationship with Netflix beyond the fantasy animated series “Maya and the Three” he already has coming to the streamer next year.

The animator, best known for directing 2014’s “The Book Of Life,” and his his production company Mexopolis have signed an overall deal with Netflix. Under the deal, Gutierrez will write, direct, and produce new animated films, series and interactive projects across Netflix’s preschool, kids & family and adult animation divisions.

“Dang! I could not be more thankful to extend my creative love affair with my beloved Netflix,” said Gutierrez in a statement. “Melissa Cobb and the entire Netflix Animation team match my endless passion for diversity and inclusion in front and behind the camera. After all the kindness that has been shown to me, I look forward to mentoring and empowering diverse storytellers from not only North America, but also Central and South America. My mustached heart has a six pack and I can’t wait to create new stories and bold new worlds. What a time to be alive!”

Gutierrez is set to make his full Netflix creative debut with the aforementioned “Maya and the Three,” a limited series described as a Mesoamerican fantasy epic. During an interview with Variety, Gutierrez talked about the show’s themes and inpsirations, referring to it as the Mexican “Lord of the Rings.”

“Jorge was one of the first creators to join Netflix Animation and has been an incredible partner ever since. He is committed to authenticity in his work, creating fantastical stories and characters inspired by his culture that are universally resonant and a tireless champion and mentor to the next generation of storytellers. We are honored that he’s chosen Netflix as his home and we can’t wait to share his work with kids and families around the world,” added Melissa Cobb, vice president of Original Animation at Netflix.