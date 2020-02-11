×

Jonthan Tucker to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Debris’

Jonathan Tucker
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Jonathan Tucker has been cast in one of the lead roles in the NBC drama pilot “Debris.”

The series follows two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Tucker will star as Bryan Beneventi, described as a headstrong, smart CIA operative currently working on the investigation of strange occurrences.

Tucker most recently played a major role in the Showtime drama “City on a Hill.” His other recent TV roles include the Audience series “Kingdom,” HBO’s “Westworld,” Starz’s “American Gods,” and FX’s “Snowfall.” Tucker also starred in the NBC series “The Black Donnellys” in 2007. On the film side, he appeared in Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” last year and is known for roles in films such as “The Virgin Suicides,” “Hostage,” and “In the Valley of Elah.”

He is repped by UTA and Management 360.

The pilot hails from writer and executive producer J.H. Wyman and executive producer Jason Hoffs. Legendary Television will produce. Wyman will executive produce under his Frequency Films banner, which is currently under an overall deal at Legendary.

Tucker is the first major casting announced for NBC’s crop of drama pilots this year. Other drama pilots currently in the works at the network include “La Brea,” “Echo,” “At that Age,” and “Ordinary Joe.” NBC is also currently prepping a drama about the adventures of a young Robert Langdon, the central character in the Dan Brown novels such as “The Da Vinci Code.”

