Jon Stewart to Host Current Affairs Series at Apple

Jon Stewart is returning to the world of news with a current affairs series at Apple, Variety has confirmed.

The show is part of a multi-year first-look deal the former “Daily Show” host has signed with the streamer via his production company, Busboy Productions. Apple has ordered multiple seasons of the new show right out of the gate. The one-hour series will explore a single topic with each episode, with each topic being part of current national events as well as Stewart’s advocacy work. Each season will be accompanied by a companion podcast.

In addition to hosting, Stewart will executive produce through his Busboy Productions. Former HBO boss Richard Plepler will also executive produce through his EDEN Productions, which has an overall production deal with Apple. Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon will also serve as an executive producer.

Stewart broke ground with his comedic political commentary as the host of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” on Comedy Central, a role that he held for over 16 years. The show received 56 Emmy nominations during that time, winning 20. Its 10 consecutive wins for best variety series represent the category’s longest streak in Emmy history. “The Daily Show” also received two Peabody Awards during his tenure.

Stewart paved the way for a number of current stars in the world of political comedy, including John Oliver, Samantha Bee, and Stephen Colbert, all of whom were featured on “The Daily Show.”

He has also branched out into feature writing and directing in recent years, with his debut film, “Rosewater,” bowing in 2014. He most recently wrote and directed the comedy “Irresistible” starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne, which was released earlier this year.

More to come…