Jon Seda to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘La Brea’

Jon Seda could well be starring in yet another NBC series.

The actor, who is best known for his recent role in NBC’s “Chicago” franchise, has been cast alongside Michael Raymond-James and Natalie Zea in “La Brea,” a drama pilot which hails from writer and executive producer David Appelbaum.

In the prospective series, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Seda will play the role of Dr. Benjamin Glass, a former Navy Seal who knows how to take charge. His other credits include the 1997 pic “Selena,” and the HBO series “The Pacific.”

“La Brea” is executive produced by Applebaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios will executive produce as will Ken Woodruff. Universal Television is producing the pilot.

The network’s drama pilot slate consists of five other titles, including “Echo,” which just recently cast “Veep” alum Reid Scott, “Ordinary Joe,” which just added two more players, and “Langdon,” in which Ashley Zukerman will star as a younger version of the famed Tom Hanks symbologist.