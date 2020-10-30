John Turturro Boards Apple Drama Series ‘Severance’

John Turturro is heading to Apple.

The actor, who is set to star in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” has joined the cast of Apple’s upcoming drama series “Severance.” He joins previously announced cast members Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette.

“Severance” is a workplace drama that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together, with Arquette playing Mark’s boss. Turturro will star as Irving, a longtime, dependable employee at Lumen Industries.

Also starring will be “Man Seeking Woman” alum Britt Lower as Helly, a woman who struggles to find peace with the decision she made to do the severance procedure, Tramell Tillman as Milchick, an intensely earnest employee at Lumen Industries, Jen Tullock as Mark’s sister Devon, and Zach Cherry as Dylan, one of Mark’s employees.

Apple plans to go into production on “Severance” sometime in November, according to sources.

The show has Ben Stiller on board to direct, reuniting with his “Escape at Dannemora” star Arquette. Dan Erickson serves as writer and executive producer on “Severance,” while Chris Black will also executive produce along with Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn of Stiller’s Red Hour Productions. Endeavor Content will produce. Scott and Arquette will serve as producers in addition to starring.

Other than “The Batman,” Turturro’s upcoming big screen projects also include Guillermo del Toro stop-motion animated “Pinocchio.” On the TV front, his recent credits include HBO’s “The Plot Against America,” in which he played the right wing Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf.