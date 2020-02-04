×

John Travolta to Star Opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi Action Series ‘Die Hart’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Travolta'The Fanatic' film premiere, Arrivals, Rome Film Festival, Italy - 22 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

John Travolta is returning to TV for the first time since his turn as Robert Shapiro in “American Crime Story.”

The actor has been cast to star opposite Kevin Hart in “Die Hart,” a comedy-action series coming to Quibi, the short-form content provider launching April 6.

In “Die Hart,” Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who is tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Hart must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta). Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Hart must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Production for the series, which hails from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network and is inspired by the opening sequence to the comedian’s 2016 concert film “Kevin Hart: What Now,” starts Monday. The show is directed by Eric Appel and written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. Hart will executive produce, with Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud’s president and Hart’s long-time business partner serving as producers.

The series is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwicke, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba.

More TV

  • John Travolta'The Fanatic' film premiere, Arrivals,

    John Travolta to Star Opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi Action Series 'Die Hart'

    John Travolta is returning to TV for the first time since his turn as Robert Shapiro in “American Crime Story.” The actor has been cast to star opposite Kevin Hart in “Die Hart,” a comedy-action series coming to Quibi, the short-form content provider launching April 6. In “Die Hart,” Hart plays a fictionalized version of [...]

  • Tavis Smiley

    Tavis Smiley Calls PBS Probe 'Sham Investigation' Ahead of Trial

    Following a spate of sexual misconduct allegations that prompted PBS to cancel “Tavis Smiley” in late 2017 and led to an ongoing legal dispute between the broadcaster and former talk show host, Smiley has taken to Facebook to defend himself ahead of the trial, which begins Monday. Citing a famous line from Arthur Miller’s “The [...]

  • Mandalorian Baby Yoda

    'The Mandalorian' to Return in October, 'The Falcon and the Winter Solider' to Premiere in August

    Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” original spinoff series “The Mandalorian” is returning for Season 2 in October, said Disney chief Bob Iger on the company’s earnings call Tuesday. Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will premiere in August, while “WandaVision” will make its debut on the streaming service in December. Iger also disclosed that Disney [...]

  • Ray Donovan

    'Ray Donovan' Canceled After Seven Seasons at Showtime

    Showtime has canceled the drama series “Ray Donovan” after seven seasons. The series starred Liev Schreiber as the title character, a fixer for the rich and famous at first in Los Angeles and later in New York. The news comes just weeks after the seventh season concluded on Jan. 19. The cliffhanger finale for Season [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Delivers Impressive Streaming Numbers, Tops Wall Street Expectations With Earnings

    Disney is getting the year off to a strong start, beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter that encompassed the company’s giant leap into the new era of direct-to-consumer business operations. Disney Plus delivered an impressive 26.5 million subscribers, starting from Nov. 12 through year’s end. The Mouse’s earnings per share and revenue numbers for [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    TV Stations Press NBCU on Plans For Early Streaming of Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers

    NBCUniversal and its affiliates have been trying to resolve an early argument about new plans for its late-night lineup. NBCU has made plain its intentions to stream Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” and Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” on its new Peacock streaming-video service a few hours before the programs normally debut for linear TV viewers after [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Plus Reaches 26.5 Million Subscribers, Hulu Hits 30.4 Million

    Disney Plus has amassed 26.5 million subscribers after just three months in business. Walt Disney Co. disclosed as part of its quarterly earnings release on Tuesday the first subscriber figures for the streaming service that is leading the charge for Hollywood as the entertainment industry embraces the on-demand revolution. The 26.5 million number reflects subscribers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad