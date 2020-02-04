John Travolta to Star Opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi Action Series ‘Die Hart’

John Travolta is returning to TV for the first time since his turn as Robert Shapiro in “American Crime Story.”

The actor has been cast to star opposite Kevin Hart in “Die Hart,” a comedy-action series coming to Quibi, the short-form content provider launching April 6.

In “Die Hart,” Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who is tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Hart must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta). Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Hart must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Production for the series, which hails from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network and is inspired by the opening sequence to the comedian’s 2016 concert film “Kevin Hart: What Now,” starts Monday. The show is directed by Eric Appel and written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. Hart will executive produce, with Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud’s president and Hart’s long-time business partner serving as producers.

The series is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwicke, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba.