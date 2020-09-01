John Ridley, Carlton Cuse to Adapt Hurricane Katrina Book ‘Five Days at Memorial’ as Apple Limited Series

John Ridley and Carlton Cuse are set to adapt Sheri Fink’s novel “Five Days at Memorial” for Apple as a limited series, Variety has learned.

The book chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

Ridley and Cuse will co-write the series in addition to serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. Fink will also executive produce, with Ridley attached to direct as well. ABC Signature, where Ridley and Cuse are both under overall deals, will produce.

Ridley won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2014 for “12 Years a Slave.” He also created the Showtime limited series “Guerrilla” and the Emmy-winning ABC series “American Crime.” He is also attached to write, direct, and executive produce an untitled musical drama at Showtime.

Cuse is a multi-time Emmy nominee for his work on the hit ABC series “Lost.” He was part of the show’s producing team when it won best drama series at the Emmys in 2005. Most recently, Cuse developed and served as showrunner on the Netflix series “Locke & Key” as well as the first season of Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series starring John Krasinski. He also co-created the USA Network series “Colony” and the A+E series “Bates Motel,” and was the sole creator on shows like “Nash Bridges” and “Martial Law.”

