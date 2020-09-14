John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Renewed by HBO Through 2023

John Oliver will be bringing his biting satire to HBO for at least three more years.

The premium cabler has announced it has renewed “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” for three more seasons, taking the British comedian’s run through 10 seasons and through the year 2023.

News of the pickup comes around two weeks after Oliver aired his last episode on the Republican National Convention and the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Season 7 also saw Oliver cover the coronavirus pandemic, which forced “Last Week Tonight” out of its CBS Broadcast Center studio back in March, police brutality, and the George Floyd protests.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, unveiled Oliver’s new deal.

“For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor,” said Bloys. “We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first,” added Oliver, a “The Daily Show” alum who gained prominence filling in for the Comedy Central series’ former host Jon Stewart back in 2013.

“Last Week Tonight” is produced for HBO by Avalon Television and Sixteen String Jack Productions. The show is executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor, as well as director Paul Pennolino.

John Oliver is represented by WME and attorney Leigh Brecheen at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.