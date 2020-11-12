John Mulaney Joins Seth Meyers’ ‘Late Night’ as Staff Writer

John Mulaney spent several years writing for “Saturday Night Live” when Seth Meyers was a cast member. Now he will spend some time writing for Meyers’ late-night program.

Mulaney has joined NBC’s “Late Night,” which Meyers hosts, as a staff writer, according to a post on Twitter from Mike Shoemaker, the show’s executive producer. Meyers’ show has attracted a number of comedians with strong resumes, including John Lutz, a writer who had a stint on “30 Rock,” and Michelle Wolf. Meyers has given his writers some of the spotlight, sharing sketches with Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, among others. Ruffin now hosts her own program on Peacock, the NBC streaming-video service.

Both “Late Night” and “SNL” are executive produced by Lorne Michaels, and Mulaney has kept ties to his universe of programs. He has hosted “SNL” four times in the past three years, demonstrating a knack for lending the program a boost of energy. Mulaney is said to have been the writing force behind “Stefon,” the offbeat nightlife guide played by Bill Hader who appeared frequently on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. His most recent “SNL” appearance was on October 31.

Mulaney has also maintained a stand-up career, and appeared in several specials on Netflix.

“I hope he stays for 100 years but I will settle for ‘as long as John wants,'” Shoemaker said in his post.

It remained unclear how long Mulaney planned to stay in the writing job.