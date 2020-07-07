John Mulaney Sets Two ‘Sack Lunch Bunch’ Specials at Comedy Central

John Mulaney is bringing the “Sack Lunch Bunch” to Comedy Central.

Variety has confirmed that Mulaney has signed a deal with the cabler to host and executive produce two new “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” specials. The first special debuted on Netflix this past December.

“I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the ‘Sack Lunch Bunch.,'” Mulaney said. “I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”

The first installment of the “Sack Lunch Bunch” was an hour-long variety special starring Mulaney, over a dozen child actors, and celebrity guests like Jake Gyllenhaal, Natasha Lyonne, and David Byrne. Mulaney co-wrote it with Marika Sawyer with music by composer Eli Bolin. Rhys Thomas directed. It was well received by critics, holding a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We couldn’t be more excited about John’s return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership,” said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands.

The Comedy Central specials mark a return to the network for Mulaney, who appeared on the stand up series “Comedy Central Presents” in 2009. His 2009 comedy album “The Top Part” was also produced by Comedy Central. He then released his stand up special “New in Town” on the network in 2012.

Mulaney’s other stand up specials include “Kid Gorgeous” and “Comeback Kid.” He recently lent his voice to the critically-acclaimed animated series “Big Mouth” and the Oscar-winning film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Mulaney was formerly a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and has since gone on to host the show three times.