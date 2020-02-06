John Mulaney, Daniel Craig Returning to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

John Mulaney and Daniel Craig will both be back to host “Saturday Night Live,” for their third and second times, respectively.

NBC announced Thursday that stand-up comedian and former “SNL” writer Mulaney is set to host on Feb. 29. The show will feature musical guest David Byrne, who currently appears in Broadway’s “David Byrne’s American Utopia.” In December, Netflix released Mulaney’s new variety special “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” on the streaming platform.

Craig will grace the stage in Studio 8H on March 7, just a little more than a month before he reprises the role of James Bond in “No Time to Die,” which hits theaters on April 10. Returning for his third appearance as musical guest that week is The Weeknd.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, Mulaney posted a signed letter from Lorne Michaels, explaining to fans that the stand-up comedian had to reschedule his Feb. 28 show in Toronto so that he could host “SNL.”

“My Fellow Canadians, I hope you will forgive John Mulaney for having to reschedule his February 28th show in Toronto so that he can host Saturday Night Live that weekend,” reads the letter. “I think considering the state of affairs that this country is in, the need for John is greater in New York right now. John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deep regret to have to postpone for a third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have the draft here. He is simply doing his duty, and there is nothing more Canadian than that. My apologies, Lorne Michaels.”

Mulaney added that he is “terribly sorry to move the show again” — this time to April 10 — and that he “will be there no matter what.”

“I love you Toronto I hope you know that I won’t let you down again,”he said. “Also I’m afraid of Lorne so I do what he says.”

It was previously announced that RuPaul would make his “SNL” hosting debut this Saturday, featuring musical guest Justin Bieber. RuPaul is currently the host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and stars in Netflix series “AJ and the Queen.” Bieber’s performance on Saturday will mark his third time on the show; he recently released the single “Yummy” from his upcoming album.

Other “SNL” hosts this season have included “Star Wars” and “Marriage Story” star Adam Driver, “Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, Woody Harrelson and Eddie Murphy. In one of his only appearances on “SNL” since he was a cast member in the early 1980s, Murphy made his anticipated return to the sketch comedy show on Dec. 21.

“SNL” is currently in its 45th season.

(Pictured: John Mulaney)