×

John Mulaney, Daniel Craig Returning to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City
CREDIT: Netflix

John Mulaney and Daniel Craig will both be back to host “Saturday Night Live,” for their third and second times, respectively.

NBC announced Thursday that stand-up comedian and former “SNL” writer Mulaney is set to host on Feb. 29. The show will feature musical guest David Byrne, who currently appears in Broadway’s “David Byrne’s American Utopia.” In December, Netflix released Mulaney’s new variety special “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” on the streaming platform.

Craig will grace the stage in Studio 8H on March 7, just a little more than a month before he reprises the role of James Bond in “No Time to Die,” which hits theaters on April 10. Returning for his third appearance as musical guest that week is The Weeknd.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, Mulaney posted a signed letter from Lorne Michaels, explaining to fans that the stand-up comedian had to reschedule his Feb. 28 show in Toronto so that he could host “SNL.”

“My Fellow Canadians, I hope you will forgive John Mulaney for having to reschedule his February 28th show in Toronto so that he can host Saturday Night Live that weekend,” reads the letter. “I think considering the state of affairs that this country is in, the need for John is greater in New York right now. John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deep regret to have to postpone for a third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have the draft here. He is simply doing his duty, and there is nothing more Canadian than that. My apologies, Lorne Michaels.”

Mulaney added that he is “terribly sorry to move the show again” — this time to April 10 — and that he “will be there no matter what.”

“I love you Toronto I hope you know that I won’t let you down again,”he said. “Also I’m afraid of Lorne so I do what he says.”

It was previously announced that RuPaul would make his “SNL” hosting debut this Saturday, featuring musical guest Justin Bieber. RuPaul is currently the host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and stars in Netflix series “AJ and the Queen.” Bieber’s performance on Saturday will mark his third time on the show; he recently released the single “Yummy” from his upcoming album.

Other “SNL” hosts this season have included “Star Wars” and “Marriage Story” star Adam Driver, “Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, Woody Harrelson and Eddie Murphy. In one of his only appearances on “SNL” since he was a cast member in the early 1980s, Murphy made his anticipated return to the sketch comedy show on Dec. 21.

“SNL” is currently in its 45th season.

(Pictured: John Mulaney)

More TV

  • jamie lee curtis michael shannon don

    'Knives Out' Boosts Lionsgate Revenues Above Wall Street Projections

    Citing strong performance from “Knives Out,” Lionsgate has posted revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Revenue were $998.5 million, 8% above Wall Street forecasts, and adjusted operating income of $124.5 million beat estimates by 11%. Subscribers from Starz, Starzplay Arabia and Pantaya reached [...]

  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio

    John Mulaney, Daniel Craig Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

    John Mulaney and Daniel Craig will both be back to host “Saturday Night Live,” for their third and second times, respectively. NBC announced Thursday that stand-up comedian and former “SNL” writer Mulaney is set to host on Feb. 29. The show will feature musical guest David Byrne, who currently appears in Broadway’s “David Byrne’s American [...]

  • BoJack Horseman Season 5

    Netflix Finally Allows Viewers to Turn Off Autoplay for Previews

    Netflix viewers rejoice! The streaming service has announced it is now allowing subscribers to turn off the autoplay function for previews; the bane of so many existences which makes clips pop up instantly on the homepage and while scrolling over a show or movie. Netflix has provided the option to disable autoplay of the next [...]

  • MASKED SINGER: Ken Jeong. The Season

    Fox to Adapt South Korean Game Show 'I Can See Your Voice,' Hosted by Ken Jeong

    A year after Fox found a hit in “The Masked Singer,” the network has acquired another music-based format from South Korea: “I Can See Your Voice.” The network has ordered the music guessing game to series. “The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong will host “I Can See Your Voice,” which will premiere on Fox later [...]

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Sets Talk Show at Quibi

    Demi Lovato is taking her talents to Quibi. Fresh off belting out the national anthem at the Super Bowl and her Grammys performance, Lovato has signed on to host a talk show at the nascent short-form content outfit. Provisionally titled “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato,” the series will see the singer and actress conduct candid, [...]

  • Issa Rae Portrait

    Listen: Issa Rae Talks Spider-Man, 'The Photograph' and the End of 'Insecure'

    Issa Rae isn’t jumping to be in a superhero movie, but that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to them. “I’m not going to block any blessings but I am tired of them ’cause I’m a huge [fan]. Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she says on this week’s “The Big Ticket,” [...]

  • Barry Keoghan attends "Go Behind the

    Barry Keoghan Exits 'Y: The Last Man' Lead Role

    Yet another setback has befallen the “Y: The Last Man” series adaptation at FX. Barry Keoghan, who was poised to play the central character of Yorick Brown, has exited the series, Variety has confirmed. He was originally cast when the project was still in the pilot stage back in mid-2018. Reps for Keoghan and FX and did [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad