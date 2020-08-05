TV Ratings: John Lewis Tribute Draws 3 Million Viewers for CBS

CBS aired a tribute to the late civil rights pioneer John Lewis on Tuesday night to just under 3 million total viewers, as the “America’s Got Talent” 15th anniversary special won the night overall.

The hour-long “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero,” which was co-hosted by the stellar lineup of Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt, scored a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and drew almost exactly 3 million total viewers. Right before that, replays of “NCIS” and “FBI” scored a 0.5 and a 0.4 rating respectively, as well as 4.9 and 4.1 million total viewers.

NBC came top in the network race, as the “AGT” special delivered a 0.8 rating and 6.1 million pairs of eyeballs. That’s technically down a fraction from last week’s original “AGT” episode, which scored a 1.0 rating and roughly the same audience. Later on, a new “World of Dance” episode came in even at a 0.7 rating and 3.9 million viewers.

Univision tied with CBS for second place overall, with “La Rose De Guadalupe,” “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” all scoring a 0.4 rating.

Over on ABC, a new edition of “What Would You Do?” with John Quiñones ticked down to a season low 0.3 rating and 2.1 million viewers. That represents a 40% drop off from last episode. Two replays of “Modern Family” and reruns of “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish” all scored a 0.3 rating. The first “Modern Family” in the 8 p.m. slot drew the largest viewership with 2.2 million.

Fox aired a “Hell’s Kitchen” rerun to a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers, followed by a “Prodigal Son” replay to a 0.2 and 816,000 viewers.

On the CW, “DC’s Stargirl” came in with a 0.2 rating and 841,000 viewers (a 14% audience bump from last week), while “Tell Me A Story” scored a 0.1 and 406,000 viewers.