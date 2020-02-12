×

John Corbett Joins Katey Sagal in ABC Drama Pilot ‘Rebel’

John Corbett Las Reinas

John Corbett has signed on for a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Rebel,” which is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich.

He joins previously announced series lead Katey Sagal. The show centers around Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree. Rebel is described as a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When she applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Corbett will star as Grady Bello, described as a charming jack of all trades who never grew out of his dirty-sexy bad boy looks. Grady shares one adopted teenage daughter, Ziggie, with his wife of almost 10 years, Rebel. Although he’s her third husband, Grady has been with her the longest of any man. He thinks of himself as a good guy. Other people, for the most part, think of him as a pathological liar.

Corbett has previously starred in shows such as “Northern Exposure,” “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll,” and “United States of Tara.” He is also well known for his time on “Sex and the City” and in the hit rom com “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” He is repped by Gersh and Lovett Management.

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff is writing and executive producing “Rebel.” Brockovich also serves as executive producer, alongside Alexandre Schmidt and Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television produce.

Deadline first reported Corbett’s casting.

