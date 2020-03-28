John Callahan, ‘All My Children’ Soap Opera Star, Dies at 66

John Callahan, a soap opera star on “All My Children,” died on Saturday morning after suffering a stroke at his Palm Springs, Calif., home on Friday. He was 66.

“Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated–my great friend, co-parent partner, and loving father to Kaya,” his ex-wife and former co-star Eva La Rue wrote on Instagram. “You gave the best, most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest fan.”

Callahan played Edmund Grey on “All My Children” from 1992 to 2006, and appeared in more than 350 episodes. He also starred on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” as Dr. Baker from 2008 until 2010. He also appeared on “General Hospital,” “Santa Barbara,” “Falcon Crest,” “Watch Over Me” and “Ladies of the Lake.”