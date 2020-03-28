John Callahan, ‘All My Children’ Soap Opera Star, Dies at 66

John Callahan, a soap opera star on “All My Children,” died on Saturday morning after suffering a stroke at his Palm Springs, Calif., home on Friday. He was 66.
“Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated–my great friend, co-parent partner, and loving father to Kaya,” his ex-wife and former co-star Eva La Rue wrote on Instagram. “You gave the best, most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest fan.”
View this post on Instagram
May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! “Johnny Numbers”, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to “Yesterday”)… Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Callahan played Edmund Grey on “All My Children” from 1992 to 2006, and appeared in more than 350 episodes. He also starred on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” as Dr. Baker from 2008 until 2010. He also appeared on “General Hospital,” “Santa Barbara,” “Falcon Crest,” “Watch Over Me” and “Ladies of the Lake.”