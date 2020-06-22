TV Ratings: John Bolton ABC News Interview Tops Sunday

The Sunday night ratings race was won not by a game show or a summer series, but by ABC News’ interview of Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

The interview, which comes amid the Trump’s failed attempts to block Bolton from publishing a book on his experience working under the current President, scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.1 million total viewers, placing it among the most-watched programming of the broadcast summer to date. Earlier on, John Legend’s father’s day special didn’t fare quite so well, scoring a 0.4 rating and 3.3 million viewers. Replays of “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Match Game” book-ended the evening with a 0.5 rating and 3.5 million viewers, and a 0.4 and 3.1 million pairs of eyeballs respectively.

Second place on the night went to CBS and “60 Minutes,” which aired a new edition to a 0.6 rating and just under 7 million viewers. “United We Sing,” a Grammy tribute to the essential workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, came in with a 0.2 rating and 2.8 million viewers. An “NCIS: New Orleans” rerun rounded things off at a 0.2 and 2.4 million viewers.

Over on NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” ticked up from last Sunday’s edition, scoring a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million viewers. A “Titan Games” replay delivered the same rating and 1.4 million viewers, followed by an “America’s Got Talent” rerun at a 0.4 and 2.1 million viewers.

Fox yet again aired reruns of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup. “The Simpsons,” “Bless the Harts,” and “Bob’s Burgers” all scored a 0.2 rating and roughly 700,000 viewers each. “Family Guy” fared strongest in the 10 p.m. time slot, delivering a 0.3 and just under 900,000 viewers.

Finally on the CW, replays of “Stargirl” and “Supergirl” both came in at a 0.1 rating, with the former drawing 375,000 viewers and the latter 301,000.