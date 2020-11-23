John Barrowman to Return as Captain Jack Harkness in ‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special

“Doctor Who’s” Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) is set to return to the Whoniverse in a holiday special on BBC America.

In the upcoming special, titled “Revolution of the Daleks,” Captain Jack will be on hand to help the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions as they uncover an unsettling plan by one of the Doctor’s formidable enemies, the Daleks. With the Doctor locked away in a space prison, it’s up to Captain Jack to help save planet Earth.

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of ‘Doctor Who’ was just like going back home,” Barrowman said. “It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

The easy-going Captain previously made a brief surprise appearance in the fifth episode of Season 12, “Fugitive of the Judoon,” where he provided a warning to Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) to pass on to the Doctor.

“After a tantalisingly brief appearance in ‘Fugitive of the Judoon,’ it’s a total joy and thrill to welcome back John as Captain Jack,” said Matt Strevens, executive producer at BBC Studios. “One of the most iconic characters in ‘Doctor Who’ lore, his presence ignites this holiday special from the start.”

Captain Jack first appeared in the beloved series in 2005, appearing in multiple episodes. Prior to his Season 12 appearance, he was last seen in the 2010 episode “The End of Time.” Barrowman was the star of the “Doctor Who” spin-off “Torchwood,” which ran from 2006 to 2011.

Watch a teaser for the holiday special below.