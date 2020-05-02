‘Sopranos’ Star Joe Pantoliano ‘Recuperating’ at Home After Being Hit by Car

Joe Pantoliano, best known for his role as mobster Ralph Cifaretto on “The Sopranos,” is recovering at his home after being struck by a car Friday.

The actor was going for a walk around his neighborhood when two cars crashed into each other nearby him. The T-bone collision sent one of the cars sliding down the road, where it struck Pantoliano and knocked him to the ground. The impact gave him a cut on his head, which required stitches at a hospital, in addition to other injuries.

Barry McPherson, Pantoliano’s agent, confirmed to Variety in a statement that the actor is recovering back at home. His family and doctors are also keeping an eye out for any signs of a concussion or chest trauma from his accident.

“He is home now recuperating. He has stitches and is being monitored for a concussion and chest trauma. He is resting and thankful for all the inquiries,” McPherson said.

Someone also posted a photo of Pantoliano on Instagram, giving a thumbs up and showing off the cut on his head.

“Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma. He is going to be dark for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming!” the post said.

In addition to his role on “The Sopranos,” Patoliano is known for playing Cypher in “The Matrix” and Captain Conrad Howard in the “Bad Boys” franchise. He recently reprised the role in “Bad Boys for Life” earlier this year.