Cardi B Pledges to Start a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic From Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

Cardi B, like most people in the world, is hooked on Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

Over the past couple of days, Cardi has been tweeting about the new docu-series, which follows the bizarre story of Joe Exotic, a private zoo owner with hundreds of exotic animals who ends up in jail for hiring a hitman to take out a rival zoo operator, Carole Baskin. The Netflix series covers all sides of Exotic’s crusade against Baskin, and the final episode leaves viewers wondering whether Exotic was set up by some of his shady business partners.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 federal charges of animal abuse. However, Cardi seems to believe that he was framed.

They did Joe so dirty over and over again — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

The Grammy-winning rapper also pledged to start a GoFundMe campaign for freeing Exotic.

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

The Netflix series has enraptured many viewers stuck at home during the quarantine, and ideas about who should play Exotic, Baskin and the other colorful characters soon sprung up on Twitter. Dax Shepard threw his hat in the ring to play Exotic, baring a striking resemblance to the zoo owner.

This is a great first step. https://t.co/wcwuVNCcaZ — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

In Variety’s review of the series, TV critic Caroline Framke said, “Every episode — whether about Joe Exotic’s political aspirations or the suspicions that Baskin fed a husband to her tigers (really!) — has more than enough material to fuel its own entire miniseries. By and large, “Tiger King” depends on Joe Exotic’s own entertaining philosophy: come for the big animals, stay for the personalities wrangling them. For those who love Netflix’s particular flavor of true crime and docuseries, which depend heavily on wild characters and addictive pacing in order to keep a couchbound audience entertained, “Tiger King” will undoubtedly scratch a particular itch.”