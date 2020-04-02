Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Launch Podcast About Fatherhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Sports broadcaster Joe Buck and former “Rules of Engagement” star Oliver Hudson are teaming to launch a podcast about fatherhood.

Titled “Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Have Daddy Issues,” the podcast will center around all things about being a dad, with the duo providing their perspectives on what’s it’s like to be fathers, husbands and friends. Buck and Hudson are longtime friends and father to seven kids between them.

“I just love this idea of the authentic sort of grit of what it’s like to be a dad, to be a son, to be a husband, to be all of these things – and I would love, and I hope, that we can get real answers and real perspectives from these mega athletes and actors that we have on the show,” said Hudson.

No topic will be off-limits for the podcast, as Buck and Hudson welcome a lineup of guests to explore their lives through self-reflection, insecurities, motivations, and guilt. Confirmed guests already include the Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Jon Hamm, Troy Aikman, and Paul Rudd. The pod will also feature “random Dads” from time to time.

“Oliver and I are like the Odd Couple. I’m Felix and he’s Oscar. But it works. We are the best of friends and make each other better and I believe that will shine in the podcast. No topic is too sacred and I think people will see a side of me they didn’t realize existed,” added Buck.

The first episode of “Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Have Daddy Issues” is currently available, with new episodes set to drop every Thursday. The show will be produced with Sim Sarna’s Cloud10 Media.