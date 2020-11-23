Joe Biden to Join Lester Holt on ‘NBC Nightly News’ for First Interview Since Election Victory

President-elect Joe Biden will sit down with NBC News’ Lester Holt on Tuesday for his first interview post-election.

The full interview will air during “NBC Nightly News” at 6:30 p.m. ET, with additional portions to be featured on “Today,” “Nightly News” and MSNBC on Wednesday. It will also be available to view on NBC News’ website and NBC News NOW after the interview broadcasts on Tuesday night.

The sit-down interview was filmed in Wilmington, Del. Jennifer Suozzo is the executive producer of “Nightly News.”

The news of Biden’s interview with Holt follows the certification of Biden’s win in Michigan, awarding him the state’s 16 electoral votes. The General Services Administration has also officially signed a letter of ascertainment that starts the formal transition process to the Biden administration, after many allegations of election fraud from Trump and his aides.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” wrote GSA administrator Emily Murphy. “I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination.”

Although Trump has yet to officially concede, he acknowledged the transition letter on Twitter, writing: “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”