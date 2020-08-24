TV Ratings: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris First Joint Interview Scores Big Numbers for ABC

The first joint interview between Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris scored big numbers for ABC on Sunday night.

“The Ticket: First Interview,” which was conducted by Robin Roberts, drew 5.1 million total viewers to the Disney-owned network, scoring a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the process. That represented the largest audience on the night (bar “60 Minutes”) and the largest for ABC in eight weeks. Its success was even more impressive given that its lead in was an “America’s Funniet Home Videos” replay, which delivered a 0.9 rating and 4.7 million viewers. Later on, replays of “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” both scored a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million and 2.5 million viewers respectively.

CBS tied for second overall on the night, mainly thanks to “Big Brother,” which led the way at a 1.0 rating and around 4.2 million viewers. A new edition of “60 Minutes” drew 7.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. After “Big Brother,” reruns of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans” both scored a 0.3 rating and around 2.4 million viewers each.

Over on NBC, coverage of the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored a 0.5 rating and an average of 1.8 million viewers. That was preceded by a “Cannonball” replay at a 0.4 and 2.1 million pairs of eyeballs.

Univision came fourth on the night, mainly thanks to its Mexican version of “The Masked Singer,” which averaged a 0.5 rating across its back-to-back episodes.

On the CW, a new episode of “Fridge Wars” once again scored a 0.1 rating and drew just under 400,000 total viewers. A “Supernatural” replay followed with a 0.1 and 252,000.

Fox aired replays of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup, which saw “Family Guy” lead the way at a 0.3 rating and 822,000 viewers. “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Bless The Harts” all scored a 0.2.