Jimmy Kimmel to Host 72nd Emmy Awards, Details Still to Come from ABC and TV Academy

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC, the network and Television Academy announced on Tuesday. This marks the third time Kimmel has hosted the Emmys, following the 64th event in 2012 and 68th in 2016.

The Primetime Emmy telecast will take place as planned on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. But beyond that, information about the telecast’s producer, or how the show will look in these pandemic times, will still be announced at another date.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” said Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer.

According to insiders, among the scenarios being explored for an Emmys broadcast are a fully virtual version, as well as an in-person event that could still incorporate some virtual or other “non-traditional” elements. The most important thing in determining which to choose is ensuring the health and safety of anyone involved in the show.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

Kimmel has been hosting remote editions of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from his home since late March, and has become well-versed in such productions — making him the natural choice this year, given the unusual circumstance of hosting an awards show in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” now in its 18th season, Kimmel recently hosted and was an executive producer of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”’s prime-time return to ABC. The show was recently picked up for another season by ABC.

He also hosted the Oscars twice, as well as the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. Last December, he released the children’s book “The Serious Goose,” which he wrote and illustrated. Published by Random House Children’s Books, “The Serious Goose” is a New York Times bestseller, with proceeds donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and children’s hospitals around the country.

ABC has had plenty of experience in recent months working on remote broadcasts such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “American Idol” (with producers Fremantle and 19 Ent.) and two “Disney Sing-a-Long” specials, among other productions, giving it some prep on how to produce such telecasts. Also, one insider says the TV Academy is also taking a look at the recent spate of virtual TV premiere events — perhaps as a model for how to throw a virtual Governors’ Ball.

More immediately, the TV Academy’s East Coast counterparts at the National Academy of TV Arts & Sciences are planning a remotely produced event for the Daytime Emmys, airing June 26 on CBS.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28.