‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ ‘Desus and Mero’ Join Late-Night Shows Restarting Next Week

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Showtime’s “Desus and Mero” are joining the parade of late-night series that will return in full with fresh episodes as of March 30.

Both shows will be produced remotely from the host’s homes. Kimmel’s lineup for next week includes Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Aniston and Jeff Tweedy.

It’s still unclear if Kimmel’s show will return to the 11:35 p.m. slot or if “Nightline” will remain in that slot, pushing Kimmel to a midnight start time. ABC made that time slot shuffle two weeks ago after “Jimmy Kimmel Live” like other shows went dark in response to the national call for aggressive social distancing measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Desus and Mero” will resume regular episodes on Monday and Thursday nights. The show will originate from the New Jersey home of Joel “Kid Mero” Martinez” and the Bronx digs of Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker.

the sucio boys are back in town! The #1 show in late night @shodesusandmero returns Monday night with an all new episode from out cribs! pic.twitter.com/5r6jSyx0ou — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 26, 2020

CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” have also set their returns for March 30 after being dark for two weeks.

All of the major shows have continued to delivered special material even during the shutdown. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” produced material out of Colbert’s New Jersey home that aired on TV as a fresh top for what was otherwise a repeat episode. Kimmel has delivered digital “minilogues” via social media channels.

In announcing the return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC noted that Kimmel would have former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for tonight’s digital segment.