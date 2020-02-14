ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From Jimmy Kimmel, Military Vet Duo

Jimmy Kimmel is turning his hand to writing once again.

The late-night host is set to pen and executive produce a single-cam comedy pilot titled “Adopted,” which has been ordered at ABC.

The prospective series also comes from two military veterans: Shawn Vance, a former United States special forces Green Beret, and Daril Fannin, a former combat army medic. Vance and Fannin will write and exec produce alongside Kimmel.

“Adopted” centers on a Green Beret who returns home to Texas from military service. Once home, he and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy. The project is inspired by a true story and hails from ABC Studios in association with the host’s Kimmelot banner.

This isn’t the first time that Kimmel has been involved in an ABC pilot, as back in 2018 he signed on to narrate a multi-cam hybrid comedy which never made it to series. Kimmel signed a three-year deal with the Disney-owned network last year to continue on as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” despite admitting that he was “seriously considering” ending his late-night run. Kimmel of course also has the burgeoning “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” series set up at ABC.

The pilot represents the fifth comedy on ABC’s development slate. It joins “Prospect,” a comedic western with a feminist twist, “Work Wife,” inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and the recently ordered “Home Economics,” on the list single-cams in the works at the network. Earlier this morning, Topher Grace was cast as one of the leads in “Home Economics.”

On the drama front, ABC has a “Thirtysomething” follow-up project in the pipeline starring Chris Wood and Odette Annable, as well as a prospective show inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today.