Jimmy Fallon to Host Musical Competition Series 'That's My Jam' for NBC

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0705 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during his opening monologue on July 17, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is coming to primetime for the first time.

Fallon is set to host “That’s My Jam” at NBC, a comedy variety event series inspired by the segment on “The Tonight Show.” The announcement was made Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday.

The hour-long series will premiere out of the Tokyo Olympics. The show will see celebrities who love to sing and dance compete against each other. It will feature a number of classic and brand new musical games.

Fallon will executive produce in addition to hosting. The format was brought to Universal Television Alternative Studio by Fallon, longtime “Tonight Show” producer Jim Juvonen, and writer Josh Knapp. Gavin Purcell will also executive produce.

This marks the latest NBC unscripted series to grow from a talk show segment. The network also currently airs “Ellen’s Game of Games,” a primetime series that features numerous games originally featured on Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running daytime series “The Ellen Show.” Fallon also executive produces the Paramount Network series “Lip Sync Battle,” which is also based on a “Tonight Show” game.

NBC also announced on Saturday a scripted single-camera comedy series based on the childhood of Dwayne Johnson that hails from “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan. That show has received an 11-episode straight-to-series order at the broadcaster, with Johnson set to appear in every episode. Khan co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang with both also executive producing. Universal Television, where Khan is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

