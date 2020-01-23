×

Jim Lehrer, Longtime PBS Anchor, Dies at 85

Maane Khatchatourian

Jim Lehrer
Legendary journalist Jim Lehrer, who served as the anchor of “PBS NewsHour” for 36 years, died on Thursday at his home, PBS announced. He was 85.

“I’m heartbroken at the loss of someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor to me and someone whose friendship I’ve cherished for decades,” said PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. “I’ve looked up to him as the standard for fair, probing and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who feel the same way.”

Lehrer, who co-founded “NewsHour,” anchored the show for almost four decades before retiring in 2011.

Lehrer moderated 12 president debates, more than any other person in U.S. history, including all of the presidential debates in 1996 and 2000.

He is survived by his wife Kate; three daughters Jamie, Lucy, and Amanda; and six grandchildren.

More to come.

