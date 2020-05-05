Jim Gaffigan to Play Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in Limited Series in the Works at AMC (EXCLUSIVE)

Jim Gaffigan is preparing to play former Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a scripted series currently in the works at AMC, Variety has learned exclusively.

Jesse McKeown will write and executive produce, with Ed Helms and Mike Falbo executive producing under their Pacific Electric Picture Co. banner. Michael Dowse will executive produce and direct.

The dark comedy series would detail the rise and fall of the controversial Ford, who served as the mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014 after many years as a city councilor. He was infamously caught on video smoking crack cocaine during his 2014 reelection campaign and was known to suffer from other substance abuse issues.

Gaffigan is best known for his stand up comedy career, having released specials like “Beyond the Pale,” “King Baby,” “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” “Cinco,” and “Noble Ape.” As an actor, he has primarily worked in comedy, including starring in his own self-titled series for TV Land as well as “My Boys,” “That ’70s Show,” and “Pale Force.” He has taken on more dramatic roles recently, such as the films “American Dreamer,” “Above the Shadows,” and “Light from Light.”

McKeown most recently wrote for the hit USA Network drama “The Sinner,” as well as the cult hit Canadian comedy series “Letterkenny.” His other credits include “19-2,” “The Romeo Section,” “Da Vinci’s Inquest,” and “Da Vinci’s City Hall.”

Dowse recently worked with Helms on the film “Coffee & Kareem.” Dowse’s other feature directing credits include “Stuber,” “Goon,” and “What If.” On the TV side, he has helmed episodes of “Man Seeking Woman,” “Preacher,” “Future Man,” and “The Foundation.”

Gaffigan is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Schreck Rose. Dowse is repped by UTA, Great North Artists Management, Fourth Wall Management, and Paul Hastings LLP. Helms is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose.