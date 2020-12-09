Jessica Simpson Signs Multi-Media Rights Deal at Amazon

Jessica Simpson has signed a multi-media deal with Amazon.

The deal includes a new unscripted docuseries based on Simpson’s New York Times best-selling memoir “Open Book,” development of a new coming-of-age scripted series that is also inspired by the memoir, as well as two new original essays to be published through Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing.

“I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen,” Simpson said. “I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me. From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing ‘Open Book’ — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”

Music will be a key component of both the scripted and unscripted series. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video, the unscripted project is a multi-part docuseries that will include never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade. It will explore the highs and lows of Simpson’s life, including her singing career, her journey to sobriety, starting a family, the rise of creating a billion-dollar business, and finding her voice. Simpson will serve as an executive producer on the unscripted series, with Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Amazon family,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “Jessica has a fascinating, emotional story, not just of celebrity and success, but with relatable, all-too-human problems so many of us encounter with love, family, and life. “‘Open Book’ was a phenomenon, and we’re so excited to bring it to life on Prime Video and IMDb TV, and for Amazon Original Stories readers to have the chance to hear more from Jessica in her own words.”

Amazon Studios and IMDb TV are also developing the scripted drama series inspired by the memoir and by Simpson coming of age in her mid-twenties, following her divorce, on the journey to discovering herself. The scripted series will be produced by Simpson and Patrick Moran of PKM Productions, alongside Lynch and Auslander.

The two essays are slated to be released in 2021. The first essay will focus on motherhood, and the second will focus on gratitude. The essays will be available free to Prime Members and Kindle Unlimited subscribers in digital and audio formats; Simpson will narrate the audio editions.

The deal was made by Lacy Lynch at Dupree Miller, who also represented the book, alongside Lauren Auslander/Luna Entertainment, and Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks. Simpson is also repped by UTA and DL Business Management.