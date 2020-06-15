Jessica Chastain to Produce Series Adaptation of Alice Feeney Novel ‘His & Hers’

Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films, Kristen Campo, and Endeavor Content have acquired the television rights for Alice Feeney’s new novel “His & Hers.”

The novel tells the story of DCI Jack Harper and BBC newsreader Anna Andrews, whose paths cross for the first time following their divorce when a woman is found murdered in their hometown. Anna is reluctant to cover the case and Jack becomes suspicious of her involvement, until he becomes a suspect in his own murder investigation.

Chastain and Kelly Carmichael will executive produce for Freckle Films, with Campo also serving as executive producer. No network or streaming service is currently attached.

This marks the second time one of Feeney’s novels has been optioned for television. Her debut work, “Sometimes I Lie,” is currently in development at Fox with producers Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Television and with Sarah Michelle Gellar attached to star.

“The last three years have been such a wonderful whirlwind and I’m still pinching myself,” Feeney said. “I’m so thrilled to be working with Jessica Chastain, Kristen Campo, and the team at Endeavor Content. I love what they have planned for ‘His & Hers,’ and I can’t wait to see Anna Andrews and Jack Harper brought to life on screen.”

Freckle Films is currently in post-production on the film “355,” a spy thriller based on an original idea by Chastain with the Oscar nominee also starring. The company is also producing Chastain’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” based on the documentary of the same name. Other projects include “The Division” at Netflix and a series in development at ITV and Sony Television.

Campo’s recent producing credits include “The L Word: Generation Q” at Showtime and the Apple dramas “See” and “Truth Be Told.”

The book rights were repped by ICM Partners, as well as Luke Speed of Curtis Brown on behalf of Jonny Geller of Curtis Brown. Freckle Films is repped by CAA. Campo is repped by WME.