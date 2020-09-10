Jessica Chastain to Play Tammy Wynette in Limited Series at Spectrum, Paramount Network, ViacomCBS Streaming Service

Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network are teaming to co-produce a limited series starring Jessica Chastain as country music legend Tammy Wynette.

After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum subscribers, the series, titled “George & Tammy,” will have a second window on ViacomCBS’ forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.

The series chronicles the country music power couple, Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.

The series is based on the book, “The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George,” written by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. Abe Sylvia wrote the series and executive produces along with executive producers Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, and Chastain. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from 101 Studios along with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff.

Remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” is one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Her 20 number one songs on the country charts cemented her place as one of the most influential women in music. Her tumultuous marriage to country superstar Jones in 1969 gave life to iconic duets including, “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You.”

“I first read Abe’s feature script a few years ago and couldn’t get it out of my head — the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar. It’s an honor to work with this dream team — all the producers and our partners at 101 Studios and Paramount Network — we can’t wait to bring this incredible series to our viewers.”

Chastain appeared on a number of television shows early in her career but has focused on film going back nearly 10 years. She was nominated for the Oscar for best actress for her role in “The Help” and best supporting actress for “Zero Dark Thirty.” Her other recent film roles include “It Chapter Two,” “Molly’s Game,” and “Miss Sloane.”

She is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Hansen Jacobson.

“I’ve been a massive fan of George & Tammy’s iconic music since I was a kid, leading me to chase this incredible script by Abe for years,” said Keith Cox, president of ViacomCBS’s Entertainment & Youth Studios. “It’s a dream come true to have Jessica at the forefront of the complex tale behind Tammy Wynette. We are thrilled to share this series about two legends with the world on ViacomCBS forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.”

ViacomCBS plans to launch its new streaming service in 2021, pulling in content from Showtime, CBS All Access, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and some first-run Paramount films. The service will simply rebrand existing streaming products like All Access and Paramount Plus service in certain countries.