Jessica Chastain Boards ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ at HBO After Michelle Williams Exits

Jessica Chastain has signed on for a lead role in the upcoming HBO limited series “Scenes From a Marriage” opposite Oscar Isaac, Variety has confirmed.

Chastain takes over for Michelle Williams, who exited the series due to scheduling issues. The role reunites Isaac and Chastain, who previously starred together in the 2014 feature “A Most Violent Year.”

This marks the latest TV role for Chastain. It was announced in September that she would star as country singer Tammy Wynette in a limited series for Spectrum, Paramount Network, and Paramount Plus. She is a two-time Academy Award nominee for her work on “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” She was nominated for Golden Globe Awards for the same two roles, winning for “Zero Dark Thirty.” She has also been nominated for three other Golden Globes for her roles in “A Most Violent Year,” “Miss Sloane,” and “Molly’s Game.” She will next be seen in the action film “The 355” this January.

The show is an English limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” Bergman’s version aired on Swedish television in 1973, consisting of six episodes. Bergman directed the series with Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson starring. The new version is said to re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Chastain and Isaac will also executive produce in addition to starring. Hagai Levi will write, direct, and executive produce. Michael Ellenberg will executive produce via Media Res. Amy Herzog, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard will also executive produce. Media Res and Endeavor content will produce.

