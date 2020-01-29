Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple’s Iron Ocean Sets First-Look Deal With Paramount Television Studios

Iron Ocean Productions, the production company of Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, has inked a two-year first-look deal with Paramount Television Studios.

The deal covers scripted television projects. Iron Ocean’s previous shows include the critically-acclaimed drama “The Sinner” for USA Network, in which Biel also starred in the show’s first season. Biel received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her role on the show. The third season is set to debut on USA in February.

“Iron Ocean’s commitment to authenticity in their storytelling and ability to attract top-notch talent is something we’re very excited about, and with Jessica and Michelle’s incredible taste and track record as prolific producers, I’m excited to see what we can do together,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios.

Iron Ocean’s most recent production was “Limetown” for Facebook Watch, with Biel also starring in that series. The company is also currently working on the drama “Last Summer” for Freeform. The show had been picked up to pilot at the cabler back in September and was ordered to series earlier this month. Iron Ocean is working on adaptations of the New York Times best seller, “Where They Found Her” and the Chris Cleave Novel “Gold” with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, as well as having the comedic satirical parody series “Going Doll” in development.

“We’re thrilled to have Paramount Television Studios as our partner in storytelling,” Purple said. “They have been enthusiastic about our projects and we cannot wait to roll up our sleeves and create quality content together,” said Biel. “Paramount and Nicole Clemens share our common goal to create original content that examines the female experience and brings a strong female perspective to a broader audience. We’re very excited to get started and expand this partnership further.”

(Pictured: Jessica Biel)