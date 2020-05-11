Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander Pay Tribute to Jerry Stiller: ‘He Made Everything Funnier’

Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to Jerry Stiller, the comedian and actor who was best known for playing beloved fathers on “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens.” Stiller died of natural causes at the age of 92.

His son, actor Ben Stiller, called him “a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years,” adding, “He will be greatly missed.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry Seinfeld shared a tribute, posting a photo of himself holding “The Last Two People in the World,” a 1967 comedy album from Stiller and his wife, Anne Meara.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus resurfaced a clip of “Seinfeld” bloopers. “The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller,” she wrote. “He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.”

The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020

Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Jon Cryer and Ben Schwartz were among the celebrities offering condolences in response to Ben Stiller’s post on Twitter.

“So sorry. He made me laugh till I cried on many occasions,” Rogen wrote on Twitter. Gervais said, “So sorry for your loss, Ben,” while Cryer wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear this. He was so loved.”

Jason Alexander, who acted alongside Stiller on “Seinfeld” as the father-son duo George and Frank Costanza, mourned the loss of his TV dad.

“He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend,” he said. “I adored this man.”

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

Yeah. I adored this man. pic.twitter.com/4YiaTLJh4C — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

Stiller also played the father of Leah Remini’s character on the TV show “The King of Queens.” Remini shared some behind-the-scenes photos from set.

“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the gather, the grandfather,” Remini captioned the pictures. “I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family.”

Kevin James, who portrayed the husband of Remini’s character on “The King of Queens,” refered to Stiller as “one of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth.”

“Seinfeld” writer Carol Leifer, who is often referred to as “the real Elaine,” shared a photo with Stiller in memoriam.

“What a JOY to work with this man, writing all those seasons on ‘Seinfeld,'” Leifer said. “He made everything funnier!”

A sad morning..

Woke up to hear that the great Jerry Stiller is gone. What a JOY to work with this man, writing all those seasons on “Seinfeld.” He made everything funnier! Here we are on set with Estelle Harris shooting “The Rye.”

A prince of a guy. Rest In Peace, sweet Jerry. pic.twitter.com/Xdakk3EqKa — Carol Leifer (@carolleifer) May 11, 2020

Wayne Knight, who played Newman on “Seinfeld,” called Stiller “a giant.”

“I remember watching Stiller & Meara as a kid on Ed Sullivan, loving them. Then to work with Jerry, a kind, brilliant comedian who had no idea how great he was. What an honor!”

I remember watching Stiller & Meara as a kid on Ed Sullivan, loving them. Then to work with Jerry, a kind, brilliant comedian who had no idea how great he was. What an honor! He was a giant! — Wayne Knight (@iWayneKnight) May 11, 2020

Actor Parry Shen, who had a small role on “The King of Queens” in 1999, shared a heartwarming story via a Twitter thread, explaining how Stiller helped him get his part back after it was taken away.

“Mr. Stiller (& Kevin James) spoke to the producers & got my job back (unheard of – when you’re gone, you’re gone),” Shen wrote. “When I thanked Jerry, he said, ‘Hey, it’s not Shakespeare! You’re doing great!'”

#JerryStiller has passed. I had the distinct honor of working with him on “The King of Queens” in 1999. After the table read, the next day my part was reduced to 2 lines and the role was given to another (older) actor. (Continued) pic.twitter.com/fPTXnVwLhY — Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 11, 2020

See below for tributes from Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more:

2020 is really taking its toll. RIP to the GREAT Jerry Stiller. Man….you made me laugh for decades. I even saw you onstage in Shakespeare in the Park in NYC. Rest well. May flights of angels…..❤❤🙏🏿https://t.co/cL2S1LbScT — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 11, 2020

Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 11, 2020

The late Jerry Stiller was – and always will be – a NYC icon. He & Anne Meara were legendary entertainers, and I had the good luck to present them with a "Made in New York" Mayor's Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2012. Now they're back together, & Heaven just got a lot funnier. pic.twitter.com/VcsEmQXnqr — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) May 11, 2020

I so loved & admired Jerry Stiller. Met him & Anne in ‘73 when Franken & Davis did the NYC Improv. Weren’t many teams then (still aren’t) & we were big Stiller & Meara fans. They were so encouraging then & during my pol. career. Here's a sweet photo of the two of them. RIP Jerry. pic.twitter.com/1bnSwD2y3N — Al Franken (@alfranken) May 11, 2020

RIP Jerry Stiller, a great comic actor and a splendid man. He and his wife Anne were royalty but they would’ve laughed in your face if you said so. And then hugged the hell out of you. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 11, 2020

Captain’s Log Stardate 54: As we begin a new week it is sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & friend. He will be missed. Condolences to his family. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 11, 2020

Seeing Jerry Stiller on screen instantly made you happy. Just a beloved person in comedy, in NYC, in show business in general. Sending love and condolences to @RedHourBen. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 11, 2020