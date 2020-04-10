Jerry Seinfeld Sets Second Netflix Standup Special

Jerry Seinfeld will debut a new standup special May 5 on Netflix, the streamer announced Friday.

Entitled “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” the new hour-long event sees the renowned comedian returning to the Beacon Theatre in New York City to deliver more sharp takes on everyday life.

This is Seinfeld’s second standup special with the streamer. He signed a multi-faceted production deal with Netflix in 2017 that guaranteed two original standup specials. The first, “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” launched in September 2017 and featured a mix of modern-day standup sets with previously never-before-seen materials from his life, including videos from his childhood, legal pads filled with jokes he has written since 1975, and more. That special picked up an Emmy nomination for variety special directing.

Seinfeld also has “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” on the streamer. The most recent season of this series premiered in June 2019 and featured conversations with other legendary comedians from Eddie Murphy to Martin Short, as well as actors including Jamie Foxx and Matthew Broderick.

As of 2021, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld’s self-titled sitcom will also be available on Netflix, in a streaming rights deal signed in September 2019.

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” joins an ever-growing lineup of standup specials on Netflix. Other recent offerings include “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis,” “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York” and Marc Maron’s “End Times Fun.” In the weeks leading up to “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” Netflix will premiere Chris D’Elia’s “No Pain,” and shortly after Seinfeld’s special, “Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” will follow.