‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Porn Charge

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris was arrested Thursday on a charge that he enticed a 13-year-old boy to send him explicit photos and videos.

Harris, 21, starred on the Netflix docuseries about a Texas cheer squad. According to federal prosecutors, he began contacting a 13-year-old boy on Snapchat in December 2018.

The two exchanged explicit photos until the relationship ended in March 2020, according to the complaint. Harris was interviewed by authorities on Monday and admitted that he had exchanged the photos with the boy, according to the complaint.

Harris faces one count of producing child pornography, and is due to make an initial court appearance in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.

Harris’ rep didn’t immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.