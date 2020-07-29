Macro Taps Jerome Martin, Natalia Williams to Expand Management Arm (EXCLUSIVE)

Macro is expanding its talent management operations with the hiring of Jerome Martin and Natalia Williams.

The pair join Macro Management as managers. The division was launched in January by Macro partners Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Jerome and Natalia on our team,” said Charles King, founder and CEO of Macro. “Both have a keen eye for identifying next-level talent and creators and a skill in building and guiding careers that perfectly matches the ethos and mission of Macro Management.”

Martin brings a range of actors to the Macro fold including “The Chi’s” Luke James and “Queen Sugar’s” Kofi Siriboe. He has previously repped such artists as Janet Jackson and Ciara during his tenure with Jerome Martin Management, which was affiliated with CMG/Azoff Entertainment. Earlier in his career he worked with NFL star Eric Dickerson’s Select Artists International and ran Ford Entertainment, a division of Ford Models.

Williams comes to Macro from Paradigm, where she was a film lit agent who focused on repping multi-hyphenates. Among the clients she brings to Macro are director Tchaiko Omawale (“Queen Sugar”) writer-director Chris Bailey (“Curtis”) and musician and filmmaker Tyler Cole.

Macro noted that filmmaker Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) will continue to be personally represented by King. The Macro chief represented the director while King was a top agent at WME before launching Macro in 2015.

(Pictured: Natalia Williams, Jerome Martin)