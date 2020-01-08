×

TV Ratings: ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ Scores Over 14 Million Viewers

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Eric McCandless/ABC

The prompt is what show comfortably won Tuesday night’s TV ratings with a whopping 14.4 million total viewers?

What is “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” would be the correct answer. The first episode of ABC’s “Jeopardy!” celebration scored a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, more than doubling its competition on the night. That demo number is the fourth largest of the broadcast season so far, behind only the Golden Globes, “The Little Mermaid Live” and the season premiere of “The Masked Singer.” The show also beat out regular viewership champ “NCIS” on CBS by around 4 million viewers.

Speaking of CBS, the network debuted “FBI: Most Wanted” to a solid 0.8 rating and 7.2 million total viewers in the 10 p.m. time slot. That represents the largest Live+Same Day viewership for any scripted series debut so far this season. “NCIS” kicked off the night with a 1.0 and 10.3 million viewers, while “FBI” came in at a 0.9 and drew 9.3 million pairs of eyeballs.

Heading back to ABC, “Mixed-ish” received a substantial “Jeopardy!” boost, scoring a series high 1.1 rating and 4.8 million total viewers. “Black-ish” followed that up with a 0.8 rating and 3.2 million viewers, its highest tally in both metrics since the season six premiere.

Over on NBC, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” debuted to not so extraordinary numbers. The musical show kicked off with a 0.6 rating and 2.7 million viewers. The premiere episode will be available to stream for the next six weeks, before the next episode airs in mid February. Earlier in the night, back to back episodes of scored a 1.0 and a 1.1 rating respectively, averaging around 4.5 million viewers.

On Fox, “The Resident” delivered a 0.7 rating and 3.7 million total viewers, followed by the season 3 premiere of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” which also scored a 0.7 and 2.5 million viewers.

The CW aired replays of “Batwoman” and “Black Lightning,” which were both renewed by the network yesterday along with 11 other shows. Both scored a 0.1 rating.

More TV

  • Rebecca Mayer

    Rebecca Mayer Joins Banijay Studios North America as Exec VP of Programming, Development

    Banijay Studios North America, a subsidiary of Banijay Group, has named production and development exec Rebecca Mayer to its newly created position of executive vice president of programming and development. There, she will expand the studio’s development and current slate in the U.S., bringing originals to broadcast, cable and streaming, as well as collaborate with [...]

  • Vampire Soap Opera From 'Riverdale' Team

    Vampire Soap Opera From 'Riverdale' Team Scores ABC Pilot Order

    ABC has given out a pilot order to the drama “The Brides,” which is described as a vampire soap opera. The project is further described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of

    TV Ratings: 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Scores Over 14 Million Viewers

    The prompt is what show comfortably won Tuesday night’s TV ratings with a whopping 14.4 million total viewers? What is “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” would be the correct answer. The first episode of ABC’s “Jeopardy!” celebration scored a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, more than doubling its competition on the night. The show [...]

  • Young Frankenstein

    'Young Frankenstein' to Get Live Musical Treatment at ABC

    Mel Brooks is bringing the musical stage version of his iconic film “Young Frankenstein” to ABC. Brooks will produce the ABC version, with casting and an airdate to be announced at a later date. This will mark just the second live musical that ABC has staged, following the successful live run of “Little Mermaid” starring [...]

  • Party of Five Review

    Freeform's 'Party of Five': TV Review

    In rebooting their 1994 teen drama “Party of Five,” Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman haven’t just dusted off their old IP to cast a new slate of characters in a familiar story. Instead, they’ve twisted their original concept to fit a scenario that is top of mind in 2020. Whereas their first show followed five [...]

  • Golden Globe Awards

    Top Hollywood Execs Look Ahead to a Year of Disruption

    With all the glam and glitz of the just-wrapped Golden Globes ceremony giving way to the coming madness of January — TCA! CES! Sundance! NATPE! — Hollywood is bracing for a momentous year ahead. The largest media conglomerates are in the throes of a transition that has been simplistically described as the onset of “streaming [...]

  • Jharrel Jerome, winner of the award

    ABC Announces 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Date

    The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, ABC and the Television Academy announced Wednesday. Airing live coast-to-coast (8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT) on Fox from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., the host and producers for the ceremony will be announced at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad