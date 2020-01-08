TV Ratings: ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ Scores Over 14 Million Viewers

The prompt is what show comfortably won Tuesday night’s TV ratings with a whopping 14.4 million total viewers?

What is “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” would be the correct answer. The first episode of ABC’s “Jeopardy!” celebration scored a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, more than doubling its competition on the night. That demo number is the fourth largest of the broadcast season so far, behind only the Golden Globes, “The Little Mermaid Live” and the season premiere of “The Masked Singer.” The show also beat out regular viewership champ “NCIS” on CBS by around 4 million viewers.

Speaking of CBS, the network debuted “FBI: Most Wanted” to a solid 0.8 rating and 7.2 million total viewers in the 10 p.m. time slot. That represents the largest Live+Same Day viewership for any scripted series debut so far this season. “NCIS” kicked off the night with a 1.0 and 10.3 million viewers, while “FBI” came in at a 0.9 and drew 9.3 million pairs of eyeballs.

Heading back to ABC, “Mixed-ish” received a substantial “Jeopardy!” boost, scoring a series high 1.1 rating and 4.8 million total viewers. “Black-ish” followed that up with a 0.8 rating and 3.2 million viewers, its highest tally in both metrics since the season six premiere.

Over on NBC, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” debuted to not so extraordinary numbers. The musical show kicked off with a 0.6 rating and 2.7 million viewers. The premiere episode will be available to stream for the next six weeks, before the next episode airs in mid February. Earlier in the night, back to back episodes of scored a 1.0 and a 1.1 rating respectively, averaging around 4.5 million viewers.

On Fox, “The Resident” delivered a 0.7 rating and 3.7 million total viewers, followed by the season 3 premiere of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” which also scored a 0.7 and 2.5 million viewers.

The CW aired replays of “Batwoman” and “Black Lightning,” which were both renewed by the network yesterday along with 11 other shows. Both scored a 0.1 rating.