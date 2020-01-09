TV Ratings: ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ Grows to 14.8 Million Viewers

Part 2 of ABC’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” built on the strong performance from part 1 to comfortably win the Wednesday night TV ratings race.

The quiz show, which is pitting three of the greatest contestants to have ever played against each other, drew 14.8 million total viewers, up from 14 million on Tuesday night. Its 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 was down fractionally from part 1, but still represented by far the highest rating on the night.

The “Jeopardy!” success helped lift “Modern Family” to a two-year viewership high in the 9 p.m. time slot. The comedy, which is in its final season, drew 6.4 million viewers and a 1.5 rating. Later on “Single Parents” came in at a 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers, followed by “Stumptown” with a 0.5 and 2.7 million viewers.

NBC came second on the night behind ABC, thanks to its ever-reliable “Chicago Trifecta,” as “Med” and “Fire” both scored a 1.1, followed by “P.D.” with a 1.0

More to come…