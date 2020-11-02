‘Jeopardy’ GOATs Return in New ABC Primetime Game Show ‘The Chase’

The brainpower behind this year’s hit “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” are returning to ABC to star in a new quiz show.

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter are back on ABC’s new U.S. adaptation of “The Chase,” a hit British format in which contestants face off with TV trivia titans. ABC has given a series order to “The Chase,” with a premiere date to be announced later.

The hour-long quiz show will be hosted by Sara Haines (“The View”), while Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter will take turns as the show’s “Chaser” — described as “a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop contestants from winning cash prizes. Each week, new contestants face-off against the Chasers in a battle of brain power, challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible.”

Each episode will feature up to 166 questions, across all topics, as contestants look to win cash while playing against Holzhauer, Jennings or Rutter.

ITV America’s ITV Entertainment is the studio behind the show; the original format was devised by Potato, part of ITV Studios. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are executive producers.

This is the latest version of “The Chase” to hit U.S. shores. Fox shot a pilot in 2012, while Game Show Network eventually aired “The Chase” for four seasons, starting in 2013, with Brooke Burns as host and Mark Labbett as the “Chaser.” That series was nominated for outstanding game show at the Daytime Emmys.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” was a ratings behemoth for ABC, which continues to lean heavily into the game show space, including recent new entries “Supermarket Sweep” and “Don’t,” in addition to staples including “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Holey Moley,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck,” “To Tell the Truth” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”