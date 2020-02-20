Jennifer Khoury, Adam Miller Elevated in New Roles at Comcast

Two top communications executives at Comcast Corp., Jennifer Khoury and Adam Miller, were given broader roles at the company that will make them the top architects of the entertainment giant’s strategy in how it portrays itself to the public and other constituencies.

Khoury, a veteran of public relations strategy at Comcast’s cable operations, was named chief communications officer of the Philadelphia corporation, which also operates NBCUniversal. She replaces D’Arcy Rudnay, a longtime advisor to Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts. Rudnay, who will stay at Comcast through the end of 2020 as an advisor, has worked at the company for 16 years, and is retiring. Khoury steps into her new role immediately.

“Jenn is a fantastic leader and the perfect person to lead us into the future. This well-deserved promotion will come as no surprise to those who know and have worked with Jenn,” Roberts said in a prepared statement. “Her strategic vision and deep knowledge of the company and the industry has earned her the respect and support of our entire management team.”

Khoury will report to Roberts and to Adam Miller, who was given the role of senior executive vice president of Comcast Corporation in addition to his executive vice president position at NBCUniversal. Miller has been responsible for such things as public relations, human resources and security at NBCU. Details about Miller’s broadened role at Comcast were not immediately available.

Khoury joined Comcast more than 20 years ago and has managed strategic communications for numerous campaigns and product and technology launches. She also oversees the corporate digital communications team, a function she built over the last decade.

Khoury received a B.A. in communications from Boston College and earned a master’s degree from The Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.

More to come…