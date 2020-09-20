‘Friends’ Cast Holds Mini Reunion at the Emmys

HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion may have been postponed twice, but the Emmys managed to bring together a few of stars from the famed sitcom in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

During Sunday night’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel checked in on Jennifer Aniston, a nominee for lead actress in a drama series for “The Morning Show,” who appeared earlier in the live broadcast for a brief, socially distanced bit.

Aniston appeared back “at home,” and was first joined by Courteney Cox. “Of course I’m here,” Cox said. “We live together.”

Aniston chimed in, “Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.”

In another twist, Lisa Kudrow joined the virtual call, completing the female “Friends” trifecta.

“Where else would I live?” Kudrow said, laughing off Kimmel’s question about why she wasn’t living with her real family.

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman even got in on the fun, apparently pitching in on rent with the “Friends” cast members.

“Oh look who it is, the host with the most — rudeness. You calling to kick me out of my own house, too?” Bateman asked Kimmel, who referred to Bateman on the call as Ross, the “Friends” character portrayed by David Schwimmer.

Aniston joked that Bateman was only staying with her “until he goes off to college.”

The entire “Friends” cast has been set to reunite on HBO Max, but the production has been delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was supposed to film in March, but it was pushed back to end of the summer, until shooting was delayed indefinitely in August.