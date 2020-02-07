CBS Orders Drama Pilots From Jennie Snyder Urman and Jerry Bruckheimer

“Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman is celebrating extending her CBS Television Studios overall deal with a pilot order at the Eye.

Only a day after announcing Urman’s five-year extension, CBS has ordered her drama project “Good Sam” to pilot, alongside another drama from prolific producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

“Good Sam” hails from CBS TV Studios and Katie Wech, who worked with Urman on “Jane the Virgin” and serves as writer and executive producer. Wech’s other credits include Lee Daniels’ “Star” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

The prospective show centers around a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When her boss awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents, and also happens to be her father.

Urman is exec producing with Joanna Klein via their Sutton Street Productions banner.

Meanwhile the Bruckheimer project, titled “Out the Door,” focuses on an apathetic LAPD detective who, upon learning that his impending retirement is being pushed off by several years, just wants his pension so he can go off and live the good life. He decides to do everything in his power to get fired, but his bad behavior only leads to surprising success at solving cases.

Evan Katz, best known for executive producing “24” and co-creating its “24: Legacy” spinoff, is the writer and EP on the CBS TV Studios project. Bruckheimer is exec producing alongside Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed under his Jerry Bruckheimer Television shingle.

News of the double pilot order also comes only three days after the Eye bolstered its comedy development slate with three new projects announced all at once.

CBS also has a reimagining of “The Equalizer” with Queen Latifah and a political drama with Patrick Dempsey in development on the drama front, among other projects.