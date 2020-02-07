×

CBS Orders Drama Pilots From Jennie Snyder Urman and Jerry Bruckheimer

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Schneider-Press/John Farr/SIPA/Shutterstock

“Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman is celebrating extending her CBS Television Studios overall deal with a pilot order at the Eye.

Only a day after announcing Urman’s five-year extension, CBS has ordered her drama project “Good Sam” to pilot, alongside another drama from prolific producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

“Good Sam” hails from CBS TV Studios and Katie Wech, who worked with Urman on “Jane the Virgin” and serves as writer and executive producer. Wech’s other credits include Lee Daniels’ “Star” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

The prospective show centers around a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When her boss awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents, and also happens to be her father.

Urman is exec producing with Joanna Klein via their Sutton Street Productions banner.

Meanwhile the Bruckheimer project, titled “Out the Door,” focuses on an apathetic LAPD detective who, upon learning that his impending retirement is being pushed off by several years, just wants his pension so he can go off and live the good life. He decides to do everything in his power to get fired, but his bad behavior only leads to surprising success at solving cases.

Evan Katz, best known for executive producing “24” and co-creating its “24: Legacy” spinoff, is the writer and EP on the CBS TV Studios project. Bruckheimer is exec producing alongside Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed under his Jerry Bruckheimer Television shingle.

News of the double pilot order also comes only three days after the Eye bolstered its comedy development slate with three new projects announced all at once.

CBS also has a reimagining of “The Equalizer” with Queen Latifah and a political drama with Patrick Dempsey in development on the drama front, among other projects.

More TV

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Members Strongly Endorse Demand for Studios to Ban Non-Franchised Agents

    Members of the Writers Guild have strongly backed a negotiating proposal that requires studios to bar non-franchised talent agents from representing WGA members. The results were included in a message sent Friday by WGA West president David A. Goodman and WGA East president Beau Willimon. They said that 3,028 (91%) members voted yes on the [...]

  • CBS Orders Drama Pilots From Jennie

    CBS Orders Drama Pilots From Jennie Snyder Urman and Jerry Bruckheimer

    “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman is celebrating extending her CBS Television Studios overall deal with a pilot order at the Eye. Only a day after announcing Urman’s five-year extension, CBS has ordered her drama project “Good Sam” to pilot, alongside another drama from prolific producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “Good Sam” hails from CBS TV [...]

  • Locke and Key Netflix

    How Netflix's 'Locke and Key' Changed From Joe Hill's Graphic Novel

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Locke and Key,” streaming now on Netflix. In March 2018, Carlton Cuse found himself faced with a TV showrunner’s nightmare. He’d been working for nearly a year on “Locke and Key,” an adaptation of Joe Hill’s best-selling graphic novel series about the Locke children, who [...]

  • Regina King Takes to ABC's Oscars

    Regina King Takes to ABC's Oscars in Advertising Play

    People who tune in to the Oscars expect to thrill to seeing famous actors and Hollywood’s favorite films. But those viewers will also get a look at commercials aimed at one of TV’s biggest crowds of the year. General Motors’ Cadillac has prepared at least two commercials tailored just for ABC’s broadcast this Sunday of [...]

  • Simon Cowell Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Simon Cowell to Rest 'X Factor' For a Year in U.K.

    ITV’s long-running singing competition “X Factor” is being rested for 12 months in the U.K., Variety has confirmed. The entertainment juggernaut, which has been a fixture on the commercial broadcaster for 16 years despite poor ratings in recent years, will return in 2021. Variety understands that creator and host Simon Cowell is keen to rethink the structure [...]

  • UK Screenings 2020

    Disney Plus, HBO Max & New Streamers Descend on U.K. Screenings

    U.K. Screenings, once the haphazard market piggy-backing off the glam BBC Showcase, has at last become an establishment in its own right. This year’s edition of the week-long event, where a range of global broadcasters and streamers descend on Liverpool and London to peruse the latest wares from international distributors, stands to be the biggest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad