Jennie Snyder Urman Extends Her Overall Deal at CBS Television Studios

Jennie Snyder Urman has signed an extension to her overall deal with CBS Television Studios.

She will remain at the studio through 2025 under the new deal which stipulates that CBS TV Studios has the exclusive rights to produce all television content she creates and develops alongside her creative partner Joanna Klein through their Sutton Street Productions.

The agreement was announced by the studio’s president David Stapf.

“Jennie’s singular storytelling moves effortlessly between comedy and drama with sensitivity and humanity. Couple that with her innate ability to move a project from concept to creation, and it places her among the most respected and coveted producers working in our medium,” said Stapf. “Additionally, Jennie and Joanna have incredible vision and taste, resulting in one of the most fruitful partnerships in television…one we hope continues to flourish for us for years to come.”

Urman is best known for creating the CW series “Jane the Virgin.” Since launching Sutton Street in 2018, the prolific producer has sold projects across broadcast, cable and streaming. Urman and Klein are also executive producers on the CBS comedy “Broke,” which is set to premiere April 2.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I get to continue to work with CBS Studios, which has been my home for the past decade. David Stapf is the best creative partner out there and it has been a privilege and a pleasure to get to work with him and his amazing team, led by Bryan Seabury in drama, Kate Adler in comedy, and Amy Reisenbach in current,” said Urman. “They are all so passionate and steadfast in their creative support and in their determination to find the right home for each project and Joanna and I couldn’t be more excited (and inspired!) to create shows with them for many more years.”