×

Jennie Snyder Urman Extends Her Overall Deal at CBS Television Studios

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Writer's Room - Jennie Synder Urman for Variety emmy standalone 053117
CREDIT: Jessica Chou for Variety

Jennie Snyder Urman has signed an extension to her overall deal with CBS Television Studios.

She will remain at the studio through 2025 under the new deal which stipulates that CBS TV Studios has the exclusive rights to produce all television content she creates and develops alongside her creative partner Joanna Klein through their Sutton Street Productions.

The agreement was announced by the studio’s president David Stapf.

“Jennie’s singular storytelling moves effortlessly between comedy and drama with sensitivity and humanity.  Couple that with her innate ability to move a project from concept to creation, and it places her among the most respected and coveted producers working in our medium,” said Stapf. “Additionally, Jennie and Joanna have incredible vision and taste, resulting in one of the most fruitful partnerships in television…one we hope continues to flourish for us for years to come.”

Urman is best known for creating the CW series “Jane the Virgin.” Since launching Sutton Street in 2018, the prolific producer has sold projects across broadcast, cable and streaming. Urman and Klein are also executive producers on the CBS comedy “Broke,” which is set to premiere April 2.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I get to continue to work with CBS Studios, which has been my home for the past decade.  David Stapf is the best creative partner out there and it has been a privilege and a pleasure to get to work with him and his amazing team, led by Bryan Seabury in drama, Kate Adler in comedy, and Amy Reisenbach in current,” said Urman.  “They are all so passionate and steadfast in their creative support and in their determination to find the right home for each project and Joanna and I couldn’t be more excited (and inspired!) to create shows with them for many more years.”

More TV

  • Writer's Room - Jennie Synder Urman

    Jennie Snyder Urman Extends Her Overall Deal at CBS Television Studios

    Jennie Snyder Urman has signed an extension to her overall deal with CBS Television Studios. She will remain at the studio through 2025 under the new deal which mean that CBS TV Studios has the exclusive rights to produce all television content created and developed by Urman and her creative partner Joanna Klein through their [...]

  • Jameela Jamil arrives at Billboard's Women

    HBO Max Says Jameela Jamil Will Not MC Ballroom Competition Series

    HBO Max has released a statement following significant backlash to its announcement that “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil had been tapped to MC and judge its ballroom voguing competition series “Legendary.” “Yesterday, HBO Max was excited to announce Dashaun and Jameela’s involvement in the series ‘Legendary.’ For clarity, Dashaun is the series’ MC/Commentator, and [...]

  • LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Host Will Arnett,

    TV Ratings: 'Lego Masters' Builds Strong Debut Behind 'The Masked Singer'

    “Lego Masters” laid the foundation for a strong debut season with its series premiere. The Lego-based competition series hosted by Will Arnett premiered on Fox Wednesday night to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.8 million total viewers behind the network’s biggest show in “The Masked Singer.” Following its colossal post-Super Bowl audience of [...]

  • Gayle King Power of Women 2017

    Gayle King Takes CBS News to Task for Digital Clip of Lisa Leslie Interview

    “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King took to Twitter to complain about the way CBS News excerpted her recent interview with former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about basketball great Kobe Bryant – a rare display of a major news personality visibly at odds with her network over editorial judgement. In a two-part video posted to [...]

  • ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of

    ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of Panelists: Dan Wilson, Poo Bear, Jason Mraz, More

    ASCAP today announced the first wave of music creators who will appear at the 2020 ASCAP Experience (which was formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO), taking place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams leads a lineup of more than 40 different panels stacked with industry talent (89% of whom [...]

  • FOR LIFE – The creative team

    'For Life' Stars and Producers Hail ABC Drama as 'The Right Show at the Right Time'

    Van Jones gave the crowd an assignment at the end of Wednesday night’s premiere of the ABC drama series “For Life” at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. “This show cannot fail,” Jones, the activist and CNN host and commentator, said after moderating panel with stars and producers of the show that revolves around the theme [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad