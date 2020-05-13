Jeffrey Epstein Docuseries Gets Trailer, Netflix Release Date

Netflix has released the official trailer for “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” a new docuseries exposing the money, power and secrets behind the international sex trafficking ring that led to Epstein’s 2019 arrest and eventual death in prison.

Premiering on May 27, the four-part series features interviews with Epstein’s victims, detailing their experiences on his private island — also known as “pedophile island” — and at his Palm Beach, Fla., residence. The trailer alone features nine women who have come forward to accuse Epstein of sexual abuse.

The trailer also promises an in-depth look at the 2008 case in which Epstein avoided a life sentence by procuring a secret plea deal with the government. Although federal officials identified 36 underage girls who Epstein had sexually abused and solicited for prostitution, he only served 13 months of jail time. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested once again on charges of sex trafficking of minors, but died in jail in August. His death was ruled a suicide.

Other high profile figures have been linked to Epstein, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. It is unclear if the docuseries will explore these connections, but the trailer hints that Epstein did not act alone, and that none of his accomplices have been held accountable by government officials.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” was directed by Lisa Bryant, written by Peter Landesman, and executive produced by Joe Berlinger (behind “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”) and best-selling author James Patterson. The docuseries is also executive produced by Bryant, Landesman, Jon Doran, Jon Kamen, Bill McClane, Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout. It is a RadicalMedia and James Patterson Entertainment production made in association with Third Eye Motion Picture Company.