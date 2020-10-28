Jeeun Kim, Allison Brightman to Serve as Co-Heads of CBS Business Affairs

Jeeun Kim has joined CBS to serve as executive vice president and co-head the business affairs department along with Allison Brightman.

In their new roles, Brightman and Kim will lead a newly combined business affairs department for both CBS Studios and CBS Entertainment. The departments previously operated separately under Deborah Barak, CBS’ longtime president of business operations, who announced plans last January to leave CBS at the end of the year.

Former Netflix business affairs executive Jeeun Kim will join long-time CBS Studios business affairs executive Allison Brightman as Executive Vice Presidents and co-heads of Business Affairs for CBS, it was announced today by Bryon Rubin, who earlier today was named Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for CBS Entertainment Group.

“As we structure the CBS Business Affairs department for the future, we will benefit significantly from Allison and Jeeun’s expertise and experience,” said Bryan Rubin, newly named COO of CBS Entertainment Group. “Both are well versed in the financial and operational nuances of linear television, cable and streaming. They are excellent leaders, strategic thinkers and they have long-standing relationships with the talent, production, business and legal communities. I’m excited to have them lead our newly structured team.”

Brightman was named head of business affairs for CBS Studios in January. She will continue to serve as point person on the studio side while Kim will do so on the CBS Entertainment side. They will report to Rubin and work closely with CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl and CBS Studios president David Stapf.

Kim was previously director of business affairs for original series at Netflix, where she led a team of negotiators handling development, production and license deals for scripted development projects and series. Prior to that, she spent 16 years in various roles at NBCUniversal on both the studio side and across their cable portfolio. She began her career as a lawyer, serving as an associate in the corporate departments of Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles and Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker in New York.

Brightman joined the studio in 2006 as vice president of business affairs and was promoted to senior vice president in 2012. In 2017, she added business affairs responsibilities for the company’s streaming service, CBS All Access, to her portfolio. Prior to joining CBS, she worked as senior legal counsel at HBO since 1998.

