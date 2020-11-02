Jeannie Mai Departing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Being Hospitalized

Jeannie Mai is departing “Dancing With the Stars” after being hospitalized over health issues.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” the TV host said in a statement to “Good Morning America,” which reports Mai was diagnosed with epiglottitis, an inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.

“I am heartbroken that my ‘DWTS’ journey has to end here,” Mai said. “I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

The show also confirmed Mai’s departure from the season.

“Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on ‘DWTS’ this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention,” the show’s official Instagram page posted on Monday. “Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

Mai was paired with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on the current 29th season, which still has eight couples left in the competition.

“Jeannie! I’m so sorry this happened to you! You don’t deserve it,” Armstrong posted on Instagram. “Your journey on this show was so special and so unique and inspiring…We will all be praying for a speedy recovery!”

Mai is co-host of the nationally syndicated daytime show “The Real,” and is the sideline reporter for ABC’s “Holey Moley.”

The remaining celebrity dancers are former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Disney actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, rapper Nelly, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.