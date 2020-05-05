Jean Smart to Star in HBO Max Comedy From Mike Schur, ‘Broad City’ Trio

Jean Smart is following up her icy turn in “Watchmen” with yet another series at WarnerMedia.

The actress has been cast to star in a single-camera comedy from Mike Schur and “Broad City” alums Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, which has received a 10-episode order at HBO Max.

Although it has no official title yet, the show will explore a dark mentorship that forms between a Las Vegas diva (Smart) and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. Downs, Aniello and Statsky serve as writers and executive producers on the Universal TV project, while Schur is just on board as an EP.

“I am so thrilled to be making this show with our incredible partners at HBO Max and Universal TV, and it is a dream to write for the incomparable Jean Smart,” said Downs in a statement. “It is an honor and a privilege to craft and portray complex, female characters. For far too long, male voices dominated the space, both on-and-off screen, and thankfully that has finally changed. I’m sure Lucia and Jen agree, but unfortunately, they only gave us this much room for a quote. Sorry girls!”

Smart, known to many for playing Lana Gardener on “Frasier,” also counts FX’s “Fargo” among her recent TV credits. This represents the second HBO Max project on her agenda, in addition to the upcoming action comedy feature “Superintelligence” with Melissa McCarthy. Smart will also star opposite Kate Winslet in the limited series “Mare of Easttown” at HBO.

“When this dream team came to us, we jumped at the chance to develop this project, which features two complex female characters working in comedy and facing the professional and personal challenges that come along with it. When Jean Smart came aboard, we were even more delighted to move forward,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “We’re excited to be working with this winning combination of talent and confident the show will fit perfectly into our robust slate of HBO Max Originals.”

Downs, Aniello and Statksy were all writers and executive producers on “Broad City,” and have worked on a whole bunch of other comedies, including “The Other Two,” “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” and “The Good Place.” The former two are producing via their via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions. Schur is exec producing via Fremulon, alongside David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

Smart is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment, Downs and Aniello are repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment, and Statsky is repped by Mosaic.