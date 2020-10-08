Jean-Paul Colaco, Hulu and Apple Veteran, Named Head of WarnerMedia Ad Sales

Jean-Paul Colaco, an experienced hand in the emerging practice of gaining ad support for streaming-video content, will serve as the new head of advertising sales at WarnerMedia, filling a role that has been left open for more than a year.

Colaco, known to many as “JP,” has a history with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Currently head of partner development in North America for Apple search ads and one of Hulu’s first employees, Colaco rose to become Hulu’s top ad executive before leaving the company in 2013. Kilar foundedHulu as its CEO in 2007. He joins just as WarnerMedia is expected to ramp up advertising sales behind HBO Max, the streaming-video outlet it launched in May.

“We are in the midst of the next chapter of media transformation and advertising is a critical component to the fabric of the ecosystem. We have the opportunity to connect marketing messages to consumers, winning over their hearts and minds, in innovative ways that have never been done before,” Colaco said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to join this talented team and collectively build a customer-centric advertising experience delivering powerful and relevant brand messaging across platforms.”

The AT&T-controlled media conglomerate has not had an ad-sales chief for months, an absence that has been indicative of some of the recent chaos at the company as the telecommunications giant has grappled with a ongoing exodus of top WarnerMedia executives and round of restructuring. AT&T abruptly cut ties with Colaco’s predecessor, Donna Speciale, in 2019, then proceeded to fold its Xandr ad-tech business into WarnerMedia ad sales.

More to come….