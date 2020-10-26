‘Batwoman’ Unveils First Look at Javicia Leslie in the New Batsuit

The CW has released two first-look images for the “Batwoman” suit redesign based around actress Javicia Leslie’s character, Ryan Wilder.

The outfit will be featured starting in Season 2, episode 3, and is the first original design for the new Batwoman, as Leslie takes over the mantle from Ruby Rose, who led the show during its first season. Leslie is the first Black woman to portray a live-action version of the superhero on TV or film.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” Leslie said in a statement. “I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

The new outfit was conceptualized by Maya Mani and created by Ocean Drive Leather, while Janice Workman crafted the wig and Cory Roberts styled the makeup. Mani said the design is meant to highlight Leslie’s physical athleticism and offer a fresh take for the new character.

The black and red outfit features various new differences, but most notably, a new wig. Gone is the straight red hair, as the new design swaps in curly hair with red streaks. Also new to the character are the red gauntlets and a new belt with the bat logo. The laser-etched suit has other differences as well, visible in the first looks offered by the CW.

The suit embodies Ryan’s shift from using the Batwoman persona for personal gain to discovering the importance of the superhero as a symbol to Gotham City, said executive producer Caroline Dries in a press release. As she’s not the same person as Kate Kane (Rose), the woman who donned the suit before her, changes must be made to reflect her own style.

“As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively,” said Dries. “This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.'”

Take a look at the images of Leslie as Batwoman below.