Jason Lee-Fronted Comedy Pilot From Nahnatchka Khan and Niki Schwartz-Wright Ordered at ABC

Nahnatchka Khan could have another series coming to ABC.

The “Fresh Off the Boat” creator is an executive producer on a pilot called “Valley Trash,” which has been picked up at the Disney-owned network. A single-cam comedy, “Valley Trash” hails from “Speechless” writer Niki Schwartz-Wright (who will serve as writer, EP and showrunner) and is set to star “My Name is Earl” alumnus Jason Lee in a lead role.

The prospective series revolves around the Harmans, a scrappy, blue collar family living in the deep Valley who suddenly experience a major culture clash when their fourteen-year-old daughter, Abby, gets accepted to a prestigious LA private high school filled with students and parents who want nothing to do with her, her family or their 818 area code.

Lee will play the role of Cal, a Southern, charming, slightly rough around the edges father of two whose number one passion in life is being a great dad and a loving husband. He’s a scrappy lawyer who has his face plastered on billboards and bus ads around the Valley and an office that sits above a Yoshinoya.

Khan and Jennifer Carreras will executive produce via their Fierce Baby label, while Le is also attached to produce the project. “Valley Trash” is being produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Lee is best known for playing the titular role on all four seasons of the hit NBC comedy “My Name is Earl,” for which he received two Golden Globe nominations. He also starred for two seasons on TNT’s “Memphis Beat,” and voiced the villainous Syndrome in the Disney-Pixar movie “The Incredibles.”

He is represented by ICM Partners, Imagine Artist Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.